Inkblot Productions Sets Out on ‘A Weekend to Forget’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Inkblot Productions has, as part of its theatrical release slated for 2023, commenced filming of its upcoming project titled ‘A Weekend To Forget’. The second of the company’s four film slots for the year, “A Weekend to Forget”, features impressive cast such as Daniel Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbulu, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure and Akin Lewis.

Described as a gripping thriller, the story explores the consequences that often come with chasing your darkest desires as well as the dark parts of the human psychology. Inkblot co-founder Damola Ademola makes his directorial debut with this film, developed by him and Chiemeka Osagwu, with Joy Isi Bewaji as the screenwriter.

Ademola who has guided most of the movie projects from the stable of Inkblot’s production shares his excitement and thoughts about the upcoming title, noting that viewers should expect a deeply fascinating and engaging story. “A Weekend to Forget is a film I’ve been envisioning for many years, and I am excited to finally bring it to life thanks to the ever-supportive team at Inkblot.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside such a talented cast and crew to bring this first-of-its-kind thriller to the Nigerian film industry and all our viewers worldwide. Viewers can expect a gripping, engaging and deeply challenging story.” said Damola Ademola.

A collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment, ‘A Weekend To Forget’ is expected to premiere sometime this year.

Prior to this latest project, Inkblot Productions announced Big Love, the first of the company’s four films slated for theatrical release in 2023.