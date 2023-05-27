  • Saturday, 27th May, 2023

Inkblot Productions Sets Out on ‘A Weekend to Forget’

Life & Style | 31 mins ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Inkblot Productions has, as part of its theatrical release slated for 2023, commenced filming of its upcoming project titled ‘A Weekend To Forget’. The second of the company’s four film slots for the year, “A Weekend to Forget”, features impressive cast such as Daniel Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbulu, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure and Akin Lewis.

Described as a gripping thriller, the story explores the consequences that often come with chasing your darkest desires as well as the dark parts of the human psychology. Inkblot co-founder Damola Ademola makes his directorial debut with this film, developed by him and Chiemeka Osagwu, with Joy Isi Bewaji as the screenwriter.

Ademola who has guided most of the movie projects from the stable of Inkblot’s production shares his excitement and thoughts about the upcoming title, noting that viewers should expect a deeply fascinating and engaging story. “A Weekend to Forget is a film I’ve been envisioning for many years, and I am excited to finally bring it to life thanks to the ever-supportive team at Inkblot.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working alongside such a talented cast and crew to bring this first-of-its-kind thriller to the Nigerian film industry and all our viewers worldwide. Viewers can expect a gripping, engaging and deeply challenging story.” said Damola Ademola. 

A collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment, ‘A Weekend To Forget’ is expected to premiere sometime this year.

Prior to this latest project, Inkblot Productions announced Big Love, the first of the company’s four films slated for theatrical release in 2023.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.