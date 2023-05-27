Davido, Wema Bank’s CEO Parley to Boost Finance, Entertainment Industries

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, yesterday met with Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, to explore opportunities for collaboration and transformation between the finance and entertainment industries.

Speaking during the meeting that was held at Wema bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, Oseni hinted that the meeting signifies the convergence of visionary leadership, creative brilliance, and a shared commitment to innovation.

He added that Wema Bank and Davido were both innovative brands that recognise the immense potential that arises from the fusion of finance and entertainment, setting the stage for groundbreaking initiatives that will captivate the audiences and revolutionise customer’s experiences.



Oseni acknowledged Davido’s entrepreneurial prowess and influential persona, which have propelled him beyond the music industry, making him a force to be reckoned with in various business sectors.

He said, “Davido is well known for his unwavering dedication to excellence and having a finger on the pulse of the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.”

He added that the meeting with Davido serves as a catalyst for transformative change and positions Wema Bank as a pacesetter in the intersection of finance and entertainment.

“The bank’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and providing accessible banking solutions aligns seamlessly with Davido’s mission to empower and uplift his fan base.

“We are fusing finance and entertainment with the aim of delivering innovative solutions that resonate with our customers. Together, we will drive positive change and create extraordinary experiences.”

In celebration of the sixth anniversary of ALAT, Wema Bank’s digital banking platform, Davido, also Wema Bank’s brand ambassador, has been brought on board to curate a series of exciting giveaways.

On her part, Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye said: “It is an opportunity to showcase the strength and growth of the ALAT brand, offering customers and fans a chance to win exclusive prizes and experiences. The giveaways are tokens of appreciation for the continuous support and loyalty shown by customers over the years.

“By leveraging their combined strengths, Davido and Wema Bank aim to further set new benchmarks in their respective industries while driving social impact and financial inclusion.

“It promises to be a remarkable collaboration that will reshape the landscape of finance and entertainment, creating lasting experiences and opportunities that transcend traditional boundaries.”