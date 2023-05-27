Children’s Day: Sen Wamakko Harps on Safety of the Nigerian Child

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako has stressed the need for special measures to be taken on the safety of Nigerian children anywhere they are. He also called for the enhancement of all government policies in the area of prividing qualitative education for the Nigerian child.

The lawmaker, who made this known in his annual Children’s Day Message on Saturday, said that as a former teacher, he would not relent in his campaign for the provision of qualitative education for the Nigerian child. He said children, as leaders of tomorrow, represent “one of the greatest blessings” for our world, both today and in the future.

“It is my candid view, as a father, that children are the most precious creation in the world. We therefore have a duty to protect, guide, and love them with all our might, for they are our greatest treasures,” Wamkko noted.

The theme for the 2023 Children’s Day is “Investing in our future means investing in our children”.

Wamako urged people in privileged positions to ensure investing in the future of the Nigerian child through qualitative education as the springboard for a better future.

He then prayed: “May the millions of Nigerian children have a joyful, peaceful and orderly Children’s Day Celebration and may this day remind us of our obligation to building a greater future for the child as leaders, parents and teachers”, the lawmaker, who bears the title of Sarkin Yamma added, in the statement.