150 Golfers Set for Captain’s Inaugural Tourney

As the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament tees-off today and tomorrow, no fewer than 150 golfers are taking part at the event.

The inaugural tournament is holding exactly a week after the club organised BCGS Lady Captain’s Inaugural Golf Tournament at the golf course, Benin-City, Edo State.

Secretary of the golf section, Victor Oriasotie, in a chat with sports writers stated that all roads will lead to the golf course as golfers across Nigeria will join their counterparts in Benin-City for the epic event.

Oriasotie hinted that the inaugural tournament being organised by the Captain, Joseph Idahosa in conjunction with the BCGS Executive Committee would be keenly contested as trophies and prizes are at stake for winners and runners-up in different categories.

He revealed that today’s event will feature BCGS men’s hcp 19 – 28, ladies hcp 29 – 36, veteran and super veteran men’s and ladies. While Sunday’s event being the grand finale will feature BCGS men’s hcp 0 – 18, ladies hcp 0 – 28, guest men and guest ladies.

He affirmed that the club captain, Joseph Idahosa in his show of love organised tournament for the caddies and trainee professional golfer on Wednesday as part of activities marking the inaugural tournament.

He said: “No fewer than 150 golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba; Ogunu Golf Resort, Warri, Sapele Athletic Club Golf Section, Sapele Town, Delta State, UBTH Golf Club, Benin-City and many others are taking part at the two days event.

“The presentation of trophies and different prizes as well as dinner has been scheduled to hold later in the evening. Come and play in the home of golf and experience BCGS hospitality all through the tournament.”