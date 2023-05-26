  • Friday, 26th May, 2023

Naija Super 8 Unveiling Ceremony Holds Today

Sport | 1 hour ago

All is set for the official unveiling ceremony of Naija Super 8 football competition, which will hold today at the SuperSport Studios, Lagos. 

The date for the ceremony was announced on Monday by the tournament organisers, Flykite Productions.

At the ceremony, billed to be a glitzy affair, the 12 football clubs, (two from each of the country’s six geo-political zones)  to take part in the zonal play-offs will be revealed.

The play-offs to determine zonal representatives will take place between June   23 and 25at Eket Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State. 

Winners of the single-header matches will qualify for the Naija Super 8 finals to be held from July 7 to 16 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, where they will be joined by two wildcard entries to be determined by the organisers.

Qualification for the play-offs is based on a single criterion, which is for a club to be one of the two teams to poll the highest number of votes among clubs in a geo-political zone. The voting exercise, conducted by Deloitte, the global audit giant, ran from 10 April to 12 May. 

The event will similarly witness the unveiling of the tournament rules, eight team mentors, who are distinguished ex-Nigeria internationals and competition sponsors as well as partners.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (channel 209) on DStv and SuperSport Select 2 (channel 64) on GOtv.

