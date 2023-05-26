  • Friday, 26th May, 2023

JumiaPay Nigeria Partners Trove Finance to Simplify Investment

Business | 29 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

JumiaPay, an African e-commerce platform has announced a partnership with Trove Finance, Nigeria’s leading online investment platform.

The partnership will enable Trove’s customers to leverage JumiaPay to fund their investment accounts, providing a seamless and convenient way to manage their investments.

JumiaPay is a CBN licensed Payment Solutions Service Provider (PSSP) that partners with businesses to make payments easier, faster, and more secure while also boosting their growth through free marketing and visibility add-ons. 

Trove has integrated JumiaPay as a payment partner, making it more convenient for Trove’s customers to fund their investment accounts without the need to leave the Trove app or log into another platform.

Speaking about the partnership, the CEO of Trove, Oluwatomi Solanke, said: “We are excited to partner JumiaPay to simplify the investment funding process for our customers. We believe that our collaboration will enable us to provide our customers with a more convenient, secure and seamless experience while investing on our platform.”

The partnership is a significant milestone for both companies as it allows Trove to leverage JumiaPay’s vast customer base for added visibility, while JumiaPay expands its services to include investment funding, which is a critical area for Nigerians who are looking to build their wealth through investment. JumiaPay customers would also be able to interact with the Trove ecosystem right from the JumiaPay platform. A boost for Trove’s online reach and also value for JumiaPay users.

Managing Director, JumiaPay Nigeria, Adedamola Giwa, said: “At JumiaPay, our vision is to make payments easier, faster, and more secure for everyone. We are excited to partner with Trove to enable Nigerians to invest seamlessly. This collaboration further demonstrates our commitment to providing a complete financial ecosystem to our customers.”

With the partnership, Trove is further cementing its position as a leader in the Nigerian investment industry, providing an easy-to-use platform that is accessible to everyone.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.