Group Launch Support for the Devt of Golf

Knight Frank Nigeria has launched its support for the development of golf as a professional sport, and for promoting physical and mental health through recreation.

This much was revealed during the Ikoyi Club 1938 Ladies Golf Championship.

The two-day tournament featured Ladies Handicap 0-28 (stroke-play format), Ladies Handicap 24-36 (stableford format), and Ladies and Guest (stroke-play format) with Knight Frank Nigeria being one of the lead sponsors.

Speaking during the presentation of trophies to winners, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Knight Frank Nigeria, Mr Lanre Sonubi, explained that golf is not only one of the top individual sports that uses a lot of real estate, but noted that the sport also promotes green-healthy environment and a fresher atmosphere within the vicinity of the golf courses.

“As a stakeholder in the brokerage and management of facilities in our built environment, Knight Frank will always promote practices and activities that will enhance the sustainability of our environment. This is why we have committed to supporting all the tournaments of the Ladies Golf subsection of the Ikoyi Club this year,” he concluded.