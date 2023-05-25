No Increase in Tuition Fees at Ambrose Alli University, Says Varsity Management





The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma has described as false and misleading rumours making the rounds that the institution has increased its tuition fees.

In a statement, the Acting Registrar, Ambrose E. Odiase, debunked the false information, noting that tuition fee for returning students remained unchanged for the 2022/2023 session.

He said, “It has become necessary for the Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma to set the records straight regarding the issue of tuition fees for students at the University.

“This follows the misinformation that has been spread on the media space in the past few days by mischief makers who have been churning out staggering and inconsistent figures and claiming them to be the official fee regime of the University.”

The Acting Registrar noted, “For the avoidance of doubt, and for the general information of all, there is no tuition fee increase for the 2022/2023 session in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma for returning students of the University. All tuition fees remain the same as in the 2021/2022 academic session for our students.

According to him, “Potential students are, however, advised to visit the University website to access the fees applicable to them and decide for themselves whether or not they wish to be students of the University.”

He added that, “Management states categorically that no candidate seeking admission into Ambrose Alli University is yet a student of the University until he or she has matriculated.

“Such potential students should note that the offer of admission will lapse after two weeks from the date of publication of the admission list and that the payment of acceptance fee will determine those to be registered for matriculation. The University will not be prepared to admit beyond its quota.”

“Management hopes the above information will be fully digested and advises anyone who seeks further clarification on the issue of fees charged at Ambrose Alli University to visit the University website at the address given above,” he added.