Advonics Gets AQC Award Days After FEC Approved Railway, Aviation Security Equipment Supply, Installation

Oluwaseyi Adedotun



A frontline security outfit, Advonics Services Nigeria Limited (ASNL), was recently named the Best World Quality Security & Safety Products & Services Company in Africa for the last Decade, by Africa Quality Congress (AQC), a few days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), approved the supply and installation of security equipment for the nation’s Railway Stations and Airports to the company.

The award was presented to Mr. Emmanuel Egboh, the Managing Director/CEO of ASNL, at the 9th African Quality Achievement Awards (AQAA) held at the Civic Center, Lagos.

In selecting Advonics for the Awards, the AQC noted that the company, has maintained its leadership position in the industry, by sticking to its long-sworn commitment of leveraging quality to develop creative solutions in the quality assurance and security field.

Speaking at the event, organised by World Quality Alliance (WQA) and African Quality Institute (AQI), the MD/CEO, who was represented by Hon. Emeka Ajih, appreciated the Congress for the Awards and promised that ASNL would always strive to justify the laurel.

He also said the company would continue to cover more grounds, particularly, as regards information and technological innovations in ensuring operational quality, as well as making cutting-edge safety and security products available to Nigerian homes and businesses.

AQAA is an annual award initiated by the African Quality Congress (AQC) to celebrate leadership in quality management in Africa.

The organisers of the 2023 edition said it was aimed at identifying, recognising, and rewarding companies and products that applied quality culture and quality management best practices in achieving their corporate objectives.

In his remarks at the close of the event, Prof. Stanley Timeyin Ohenhen, who was the guest speaker, implored awardees to remain committed and dedicated to quality security, and safety of processes and operations in all spheres of human endeavor.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), recently, approved the supply and installation of security equipment for the nation’s Aviation sector and railway stations phase II, across the federation to Advonics Services Nigeria Limited.

Minister of Transportation, Sambo Muazu Jaji, in his memorandum at FEC, stated: “The purpose of this memorandum is to seek council’s approval for the award of contract for the procurement, deployment, installation, testing and commissioning of security equipment for Nigerian railway stations across the federation (Phase II).”

He said this second phase would cover Itakpe-Warri, which included Itakpe, Abeokuta, Itogbo,Agenebode, Uromi, Ekehen, Ibanke, Agbor, Abraka, Okpara, and Ujevwu, while the Lagos-Ibadan covers the Apapa port, Apapa habour, Lagos, Agege, Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta, Olodo, Omi-Adio, Ibadan, and Owowo rail lines “in favour of Messrs Advonics Services Nigeria Limited.”

According to the minister, “Due to overbearing threats of disruption of train services by hoodlums in order to discredit the efforts of government in railway modernisation, it has become necessary to secure lives and property through provision of holistic and high technology security for the Nigerian railway infrastructure nationwide.

“This is also in consideration of the commencement of commercial operations at the Itakpe-Warri and Lagos-Ibadan train lines,” adding that reports from security agencies on the imperative of the equipment were attached to the memo.

Earlier, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had also hinted at the approval for the supply and installation of liquid explosive detectors at the nation’s five international airports to Advonics, saying it was an initiative designed to enhance security at the airports.

However, commenting on the news, Egboh said, his company won the contract awards based on track record, capacity to deliver, and most importantly, integrity of the company.

“Advonics recently was nominated as the best in Africa for Security Equipment Services quality delivery. I always say this to everyone, especially our clients. We prefer to serve quality and make far less than the other way round,” he said.

Further elucidating on what might have given Advonics some edge above their competitors, Egboh said, “We have what it takes to deliver, and records show that Advonics goes beyond boundaries, especially after sales service to our valued clients’ needs.”

On when he thought the project would be delivered, he said, “FEC has approved. This is the phase ll of the project, and we’ll hit the ground running in the very words of our in coming president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We also thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the laudable project approval and the Honorable Minister of Transportation, his counterpart in the Aviation ministry, and not forgetting the entire team of the two ministries, who believed in our capacity to always deliver in real time, as well as the Nigerian Railway Cooperation, which stood by us in ensuring the realisation of the project.”