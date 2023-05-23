Newcastle Target Chukwueze as Replacement for Saint-Maximin

Kunle Adewale

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has been linked with plying his football trade at St. James’ Park next season as Newcastle have expressed interest in the Villarreal’s player as a potential candidate to fill Saint-Maximin’s boots.

Chukwueze, known for his electrifying pace and technical prowess, left a lasting impression earlier this season when he tormented Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, netting a memorable brace in Villarreal’s 3-2 victory over the Bernabeu side.

Similar to Alexander Isak, Chukwueze possesses the ability to captivate spectators with his dazzling displays while maintaining an unwavering commitment to hard work.

The Nigerian winger has established himself as a veteran of the Spanish top flight, amassing over 200 appearances and contributing six goals and five assists in 34 La Liga matches this season.

With Chukwueze’s contract set to expire in a year, Villarreal may be compelled to offload him at a bargain price, presenting an enticing opportunity for Newcastle to secure his services.

As Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad for the challenges that lie ahead, acquiring a player of Chukwueze’s calibre would undoubtedly enhance the Magpies’ attacking prowess and reinforce their aspirations for success in the upcoming European campaign.

Newcastle United’s impressive performance throughout the 2022/23 campaign has positioned them for an exciting season ahead, one that may include Champions League football alongside their Premier League commitments.

As the Magpies set their sights on European competition, manager Howe faces the challenge of bolstering his team strategically.

Maintaining the team’s harmony and work ethic is crucial for Newcastle, as they aim to avoid disrupting the delicate equilibrium that has contributed to their success thus far.

Yet, with the impending departure of talented forward Allan Saint-Maximin, it becomes imperative to find a suitable replacement.