Tinubu Inauguration: 100% Focus Group Movement Seeks Peace

Mary Nnah

Ahead of the May 29th inauguration, one of the leading support groups of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last presidential election, the 100% Focus Group Movement has called for peace from all parties (political and non-political) to sheathe their swords.

The group, which embarked on grassroots mobilisation and markets sensitisation across the country to canvass for support for the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate during the last election campaign solicited support for a peaceful inauguration come May 29, 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Abuja, recently, Chairman of the group, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed, stated that what the president-elect needed was the prayer of good health and long life from all Nigerians.

He berated those who claimed they love Nigeria and cared about the development of the country, yet, have disdain for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Describing Tinubu as the epitome of the kind of leader Nigerians yearned for at this stage of our development, the group chair maintained that Nigerians were lucky to have the former Lagos State governor as their incoming president.

Beyond Tinubu as an individual, he pointed out that the All Progressives Congress party under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on massive developmental projects across the country.

“I am well-convinced that Tinubu will better the fortunes of all Nigerians. He has done it before in Lagos State and there is no doubt that he will still do it as Nigeria’s president. Let us come out in our numbers to support, who the masses have chosen to rule Nigeria.

“The president-elect is ready to move Nigeria to the next level of industrial development. The builder of men will surely build the nation. I’m sure he will deliver good governance to Nigerians and he will be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. May God Almighty continue to bless Nigeria,” Mohammed said

