Abbey Mortgage Bank to Engage Shareholders on Strategies, Future Prospects

Kayode Tokede

The management of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has promised to engage its shareholders on its strategies and future prospects at the forthcoming 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) taking place in Lagos.

According to the company, the AGM will be held virtually and be accessible through a secure online platform for attendees and members of the public that intend to observe as the board and executive management reflect on the bank’s accomplishments.

The AGM is to showcase the Bank’s 2022 financial performance and provide an opportunity for the management to highlight its strides toward technological innovations, customer-centrism, and commitment to sustainable banking practices.

The MD/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank, Mr. Mobolaji Adewumi in a statement noted that “We are excited to convene with our esteemed shareholders for our 31st Annual General Meeting to provide details of our progressive journey over the past year and plans on what looks like an illustrious future for the banks, and you.

Adewumi stated in conclusion “Our committed shareholders, customers, and stakeholders. We look forward to sharing our accomplishments and future strategies and receiving valuable input from our shareholders”

Despite the domestic and international economic challenges, the Bank has continued its impressive profitable trajectory, generating record revenue for the third consecutive year in 2022 with a pre-tax profit of N827million, a 25.14per cent rise from the 2021 position of N661million.