Communities Fault Chevron for Non-compliance with PIA

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The people of Ugborodo, an oil-rich community in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday faulted Chevron Nigeria Limited and international oil companies for alleged non-compliance to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in the community and its environs.

The protesters, carrying protesters, stormed the premises of Chevron terminal in the community, alleging that the oil company failed to dialogue with them as regards the implementation of the act.

Insisting that Chevron and other international oil and gas companies operating in their land must dialogue with them as regards implementation of the PIA, they said they should not be grouped under anybody.

Igbajoh of Ugborodo, Prince Perry Atete, who spoke on behalf of Eghare-Aja of the Ugborodo, Mr. Daniel Uwawah said they had written several letters to Chevron on the necessity for the firm’s management to dialogue with them “in line with the PIA Act, but the company refused.”

According to the Eghare-Aja, letters written to Chevron, concerning the award of contracts and employment, had also been ignored. We are faulting the PIA process. We are saying the company should come directly and dialogue with the Community.

“They have not done that. We are saying we are not going to accept it, until they come and deliberate with us, based on the issue as stated in the Act.”

He maintained that CNL has totally disregarded provision of the PIA, “which states that all nominees/representatives to the Board, Management and Advisory Council, must emanate directly from the host community (in this case, Ugborodo).

“Chevron Nigeria Limited should stop patronising the former Exco of Ugborodo, led by Barr. Austin Oboroegbeyi. They should always reach out to the Ugborodo Community Elders’ Council for any business that has to do with the Ugborodo Community.”

The protesters, who were from Ode-Ugborodo, Ogidigben, Ajudaibo, Madangho and Ijaghala Communities, under Ugborodo Federated Communities, carried placards with inscriptions such as: “We want our PIA as host communities in Ugborodo. All local content contracts must be brought to the community through the appointed organ.

Others read this: “Enough of Chevron’s divide and rule policies. Ugborodo demands frequent and regular engagement with Chevron. Chevron must fix the water and the light before they can proceed with their operation.

“Chevron, can you stop intimidating us? Chevron gives us employment. We need light, Chevron. No good relationship with Chevron. Chevron must Go and Chevron you are a wicked company.”

A woman leader in the Community, Oritsematosan Nuko, who corroborated the claims of the Eghare-Aja, appealed to Chevron and the Federal Government to come to the rescue of Ugborodo Community and provide shore protection, saying indigenes of the community are being chased away by tidal flood.

While noting that Chevron knows their plights, Nuko said they refused to come. There’s no work for our children. No employment, no business, no contracts. We are just managing ourselves.

Chairman, Ugborodo Youth, Wilson Ejeh and his National Vice Chairman, Victor Laju, who spoke in the same vein, asked Chevron Nigeria Limited and other companies operating in Ugborodo, to yield to their demands for sustainable peace.