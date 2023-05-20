LASG Distributes Welfare Packages to Pensioners

The Lagos State Pension Commission has distributed welfare packages to pensioners across 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Authorities in five state divisions.

The areas include Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe (IBILE) in the 1st Phase of the Annual Pensioners’ Welfare Package on Thursday.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Babalola Obilana, said this move aligns with the state’s statutory responsibilities to supervise pension matters and ensure the welfare of its pensioners, amongst others.

“This is in furtherance to the present administration’s Themes Agenda Pillar of ‘Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy’.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu aims to give back and improve the standard of living of the Lagos State Public Service Pensioners who have served meritoriously and selflessly for 35 years or attained 60 years of age.”

The DG also restated the state’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce and appreciates the invaluable contributions of its retirees who have sustained the form as a “Centre of Excellence”.

While noting that the governor is aware of the current global economic challenges and their impact on retirees, Obilana said he would continue to promote policies to advance the rights of vulnerable groups in society and protect the financial freedom of senior citizens.