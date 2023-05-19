We Won’t Go against Tinubu, APC, Says Sule

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said he and his counterparts from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North would not go against the choice of the president-elect regarding the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking when he received a delegation of the Hon. Abbas Tajudeen/Hon. Benjamin Kalu Campaign Team at the Nasarawa State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, yesterday, Sule said as a governor, he also has preferred candidates for the leadership of his state Assembly and that nobody would disagree with him on such decision.

According to him, they were loyal party members, who would want the incoming Tinubu administration to succeed, and therefore warned that going against the choice of the president-elect and the APC could create problem for the administration.

He said the Northern governors were the ones that stood their ground for the presidency to go back to the South, and that the “best has emerged,” adding that, “If people hear that we’re disagreeing with the president-elect, they will laugh at us. We won’t disagree with him.

“I sincerely thank you for finding me worthy to be among the people to be visited for this project. We cannot in any way fight the choice of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We cannot in any way fight the choice of our party.”

He however, advised both Abbas Tajudeen and Benjamin Kalu to reach out to the other contestants for the top positions so as to carry them along and get their buy in.

Earlier, Abbas told the governor that the team visited him to seek his support, cooperation and blessings for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s offices .

He said since his first election to the House in 2011, he has been making modest contributions in the legislature, which culminated in his sponsoring 74 Bills from 2019 to date, out of which 21 were signed into law.