Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund to Complete Lagos High Court Building in 2024

Emma Okonji

A non-profit, public-private partnership (PPP), Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund, has said the first phase of the redevelopment of the Lagos High Court building will be completed in May 2024.

This is as the body said it has recorded significant progress in the foundation work for the redevelopment of the old colonial building of the High Court of Lagos, Igbosere.

Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund (RLTF) was incorporated April 26, 2021, with a vision to be a catalyst that helps rebuild Lagos for tomorrow.

During a press tour of the ongoing building project, organised by the RLTF recently, THISDAY observed that the firm has progressed on foundation works for the redevelopment of the old colonial building of the Lagos High Court and has commenced demolition works on the old Babalakin building ahead of the piling works for phase two development of the court multi-storey edifice.

Giving the progress report of the project during the tour, the Chief Executive and Project Director of Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund, Olujimi Hotonu, said: “The development affirms the organisation’s commitment to rehabilitating destroyed monuments in the commercial nerve centre of the nation.

“Consequently, the first phase of the reconstruction of the High Court of Lagos, Igbosere, is progressing as planned, and RLTF is pleased to announce the completion of the basement level and the foundation works of the restoration of the old colonial building (Phase 1) which is at 75 per cent completion.

“This milestone marks a significant step towards completing this iconic project, which will serve as a symbol of justice and fairness for the people of Lagos.

“The old colonial building has been redesigned and will be restored with major interior upgrades to meet modern-day design requirements but the external façade inclusive of its relics will be maintained.”

The Phase 1 redevelopment is a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the highest standards of excellence. It is re-designed by a consortium of reputable consultants and executed by top-grade construction companies.

“As the foundation works for the colonial building are being completed and the preparatory works for the construction of the structural elements for the ground-first floor level commence, RLTF with the assistance of its expert consultants, remains forward-looking regarding the possible impact of the foundation works of Phase 2 redevelopment on the ongoing colonial building construction.

“This is a critical phase of the project, and every effort is being made to ensure that the demolition and subsequent piling works are carried out efficiently and safely,” Hotonu said.

Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund is fully committed to delivering this project to the highest quality standards. RLTF calls for support from individuals and organisations in the form of donations, grants, materials, and others to finish the project within the stipulated timeline, Hotonu said, while thanking the public for their patience and understanding as the reconstruction of the court progresses and assures that the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund team is working tirelessly to ensure the timely completion of the project.