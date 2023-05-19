  • Friday, 19th May, 2023

Liverpool Boss, Klopp, Gets Two-match Ban  

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has received a two-match ban for comments he made about referee Paul Tierney after his side’s 4-3 victory over Tottenham in April. 

It means the German will miss Sunday’s match against Aston Villa at Anfield. 

The second game is suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season, meaning Klopp will not miss the final game of this campaign against Southampton. 

Klopp suggested Tierney had “something against” the Reds after the Spurs game. 

He has also received a £75,000 fine having admitted improper conduct and saying he regretted making the comments. 

Klopp was shown a yellow card for celebrating Liverpool’s 94th-minute winner in front of the fourth official and later claimed what Tierney said to him was “not OK”. 

The refereeing governing body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, said at the time it “strongly refutes” any accusation Tierney’s actions were “improper”. 

Liverpool sent a letter in response to the charges three days after the match, suggesting emotions were heightened during a tense fixture and that while Klopp had not intended to “question Tierney’s integrity”, the referee had been involved in a number of “questionable decisions” involving the club. 

