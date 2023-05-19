Life and Times of Late Chief Ogbuefi John Eze Nnadozie

Chukwudi Nnadozie

What makes a man different is not the number of years he spent on earth or wealth he amassed. It is the number of lives he impacted on and how well he spent his life.

Late Chief Ogbuefi John Eze Nnadozie was not missing in humanitarian and selfless service to humanity,while alive. Born into the family of Late Ogbuefi Augustine Ayogwu Nnadozie Dieke and Nonoanyi Veronica Oyima Nnadozie Dieke (Nee Okoro) of Amokwe village, Adani, Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State on March 1, 1945.

John Nnadozie was the first child of his parents with three male and two female siblings.

He had his primary education at Central School, Nkpologu, where he was residing with his aunt, Mother Nene Ada Onoja, the first wife of Chief Aniebonam of Awusi village, Nkpologu.

Being very desirous of making a living through hardworking and commitment, he left Eastern region to Northern region, Kaduna precisely to join his late parents where his father was serving in Nigerian Army.

While there, he learnt Motor- Mechanic under the supervision of late Mr. Martin Onyia from Udi. Thereafter, he opened his own mechanic workshop in Bulabiri village in Maiduguri in the year 1966. By dint of diligence and doggedness, he flourished so well in his chosen vocation/career choice until the crises of 1966/67 that brought all Igbos in the Northern region back home.

With this development,

Late Chief John Eze Nnadozie altruistically joined the Biafran militia in the 1967 and later advanced into the First Eastern Command of Biafran Army, where he served for two and half years and later joined the Biafran Gorilla War Crew [known as BUFF] under Major Mba from Orba-Nsukka as a Strike Commander in then Nsukka group of Province Axis in Adani Headquarters to end the war in 1970.

He worked briefly with Tellewoodrow Construction Company between 1970-1972. It was during this period that John met his beautiful damsel.

He got married to his heartthrob and beloved wife, Late Mrs. Theresa Adaeze Nnadozie (Nee Egwuatu) in 1972. Their marriage is blessed with seven children and many grand children.

Late John in his quest for more greener pasture later moved to Portharcourt, where he was employed by Balakhany Nig. Ltd as a water drilling attendant, from where he was called by Sterling Astaldi Construction Company, Kaduna to take up the job as a ‘Heavy duty Motor-Mechanic’. He later rose to the rank of Chief mechanic and foreman respectively. He was so diligent that the Bauchi State Government employed him to serve as a Pioneer Chief Mechanic in the Bauchi State Agricultural Dev. Programme (BSADP). Late John was also trained by the Supervisor British Engineers BSADP in the field of Aeronautic Technology. After extensive training, he assumed the duties of both heavy duty motor mechanic and Aeroplane Maintenance Tecnician and rose to the rank of workshop supervisor in the headquarters of BSADP.

He resigned his appointment with BSADP and returned home with his family in 1986. He later established the popular “Airport Hotel” in Adani as well as Rice Parboiling Business with his beloved late wife.

While in retirement from

any form of work, he enjoyed the fruit of his hardwork and pocket money from his lovely children.

Until his death, he was a friendly and ever-joyous man. He died as the Attama! of Amokwe village, Adani. His remains will be buried on May, 19, 2023 in his home in Adani in Uzo Uwani LGA of Enugu State.