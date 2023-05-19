  • Friday, 19th May, 2023

Buhari Approves Appointment of Madein as Accountant General of Federation

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Sakirat Oluwatoyin Madein as the substantive Accountant General of the Federation following the successful conduct of the selection process to fill the existing vacancy. 

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said in a statement Friday that Madein’s appointment was with effect from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The statement said the new appointee is to resume immediately.

