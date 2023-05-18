Zulum Rallies Women at Zainab Marwa’s Book Launch





Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has charged Nigerian women to be better organised and become a force to reckon with in the pursuit of national progress.

Zulum gave the charge yesterday at the launch of the book, “101 Nigerian Women of Impact” written by Barrister Zainab Marwa in Abuja.

He said: “We are not just here to launch a book. We are here to highlight the incredible achievements of women and the value they bring to the table when properly supported by our system. We are here to draw the attention of the nation to the expanding scope of possibilities with women in different areas when we provide the environment for them to thrive.”

The reviewer of the book, who is also Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, described the compendium as a “well-written book” of which he looks forward to subsequent editions.

Adesina said: “The book spans through a period of 2015-2023 and the ambitions and achievements of the women in the time frame. The book would incite a passion in the young women to reach out to breaking glass ceilings and achieving their dreams.”

The father of the author in his special remark and Chairman/ CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),

Brig Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), said: “I always feel elated when someone writes a book or when I am invited to a book launch. As an author myself, I know the importance of books as instruments of human civilisation. My happiness is doubled when the author happens to be my daughter.”

Marwa, who stressed that the title of the book aligned closely with the author’s scholarly pursuit in light of her doctorate degree in Gender Studies and her involvement with the Oxford Women’s Leadership Development Programme at Oxford University in the United Kingdom, noted that one of the book’s merits is its currency for the contemporary society and its future.

“Our world still remains largely a man’s world. The list of achievers still remains largely male in business, entertainment, sports, and what have you.

“A critical assessment of the state of the world today will lay bare the truth that women, and indeed, more women, are standing tall and doing exploits like their male counterparts in different areas of human endeavour. Most importantly, as we have come to know, sustainable development cannot be achieved without women. Therefore, women who have paid their dues in their various fields deserve to be recognised, spotlighted and celebrated. This is why the book, by its title and scope, is celebratory and timely.”

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi thanked Gen Marwa for his service to the country.

He said: “I want to thank you for every great thing you are doing for this country,” the monarch stated.

The strictly-by-invite book launch drew the creme of society with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as the royal fathers of the day.

Women who graced the occasion included: Dr. Betta Edu, APC National Women Leader, who represented the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa; National President of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba who represented the Inspector General of Police; former First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and representatives of TetFund chairman and the FCT minister.

Other dignitaries include Senator Grace Bent and Deputy House Majority Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.