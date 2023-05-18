Speakership: Ooni Tells Abbas, Kalu to Have Nigeria’s Interest at Heart

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has admonished the front runners in the race for the speakership and deputy speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to always have the interest of the country at heart in the discharge of their duties as presiding officers.

The monarch, who played host to the duo on yesterday evening in Abuja, after they paid him a courtesy visit enjoined Abbas and Kalu to always have the interest of Nigeria at heart in the course of discharging their duties.

“Carry everyone along so that they will love you for who you are, not for the fact that when you get to be the Speaker, they will lobby you for positions. But they’ll love you for the great things you will do for the betterment of our dear nation.

“You have become a servant from your constituency, you want to be a bigger servant to be the Speaker of the House and a much bigger servant to serve our dear nation. Always remember that the interest that is number one to you is the interest of our dear nation, followed by the interest of your party, for what is important is that you carry your people along,” Ooni said.