Buhari Writes House, Seeks Approval for $800m Loan, Passage of Federal Fire Service Bill

•Lawmakers adjourn plenary over induction of lawmakers

Udora Orizu in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has sought House of Representatives’ approval for $800 million loan to finance the National Social Safety Network Programme.

The request was contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary.

The letter dated May 3rd read in part, “It is with pleasure that I forward the above subject to you. Please note that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved an additional loan facility to the tune of $800 million to be secured from the World Bank, for the National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP) and the need to request for your consideration and approval to ensure early implementation.

“The House may wish to note that the Programme is intended to expand coverage of shock responsive Safety Net support among the poor and vulnerable Nigerians. This will assist them in coping with the costs of meeting basic needs.

“You may wish to note that, the Federal Government of Nigeria under the conditional cash transfer window of the programme will transfer the sum of N5,000 per month to 10.2 million, poor and low-income household for a period of six month with a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

“In order to guarantee the credibility of the process, digital transfers will be made directly to beneficiaries account and mobile wallets.

“The NASSP being a social intervention programme will stimulate activities in the informal sector, improve nutrition, health, education and human capital development of beneficiary households.

“Given the above, I wish to invite the House to kindly approve an additional loan facility to the tune of USD 800 million to be secured from the World Bank, for the NASSP. While hoping that this submission will receive expeditious consideration by the House.”

The President also transmitted to the House the Federal Fire and Rescue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and approval.

The letter read, “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the Federal Fire and Rescue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2022 for the consideration of the House of Representatives.

“The Federal Fire and Rescue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2022 aims to establish and provide legal and institutional framework for the Fire and Rescue Service. While hoping that the Bill will be considered for passage in the usual Expeditious manner, please accept, Right Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Meanwhile the lawmakers adjourned plenary indefinitely to allow members-elect to complete their induction.