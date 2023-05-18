Africa Day 2023: Dakuku to Speak on Nigeria’s Leadership Role

Renowned leadership expert and technocrat, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, will speak at the Centre for Pan-African and Peace Studies (CePAPS) of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, as the Centre hosts a special event on May 25 to mark this year’s Africa Day.

A statement released by Dakuku Peterside Media Team, yesrerday gave the themes for the Africa Day 2023 edition as, “Afrocentric Architecture Defined: Developing New Landscapes for Nigeria Today, Tomorrow and Beyond,” and “The Future of Africa and Nigeria’s Leadership Role.”

Dakuku would speak on “The Future of Africa and Nigeria’s Leadership Role.”

In addressing the theme, Dakuku would be expected to identify the parameters of global and continental leadership and try to locate Nigeria in the African nexus of power and leadership.

The occasion would feature speakers and panelists, who would be discussing the importance of Afrocentric architecture in developing new landscapes for Nigeria and the role Nigeria can play in shaping the future of Africa.

The lecture, which is open to the public, is designed as an interactive and engaging experience for attendees, and it would afford participants the opportunity to network with other professionals in the fields of architecture and leadership.

CePAPS is a leading research centre of AUST dedicated to promoting pan-African and peace studies. It is committed to advancing knowledge and understanding of African history, culture, and traditions, and promoting sustainable development and social justice on the continent.

With a commitment to research and education, CePAPS is helping to shape the future of Africa and ensure that the continent remains a vibrant and dynamic place for generations to come.