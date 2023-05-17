  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Wase: N’central Govs Agree Zoning of N’Assembly Leadership Positions Needs Review 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, has said governors from the North-central geopolitical zone did not reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangements for the 10th leadership positions.

Wase, who doubles as the Chairman, North-central Caucus of the National Assembly, explained in an interview with journalists in Abuja that the governors at the meeting only made a strong case for the North-central in the allocation of National Assembly’s leadership positions.

Journalists had asked the Deputy Speaker, who is also aspiring to lead the 10th House of Representatives, to react to the statement by Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Media Aide of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, on Tuesday.

Ajakaiye had said that his principal was not part of the North-central governors who rejected the APC zoning arrangement for the National Assembly leadership positions.

But Wase confirmed that the contents of the resolution were agreed upon by all the governors, and federal lawmakers in attendance before it was made available to the media.

He explained that the meeting of the governors on Monday reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and promised to reach out to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and APC National Working Committee (NWC).

He said the essence of the proposed meeting with the president-elect and APC NWC was to appeal for re-consideration of the zoning of the presiding offices of the National Assembly.

The meeting, he added, discussed the zoning and raised reservation with the allocation of the positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.

Wase further clarified that the meeting resolved and agreed to fully utilize all necessary dialogue and consultations to resolving the National Assembly leadership issue.

He said: “The governors did not said they rejected the entire zoning arrangements. They agreed to reach out to all major stakeholders for an amicable and acceptable zoning framework that will be all inclusive.

“The governors canvassed support for the North-central aspirants and appealed to all senators and members-elect to continue to give Mr President-elect all the support needed for the smooth take-off of the 10th National Assembly, while also furthering consultations.”

