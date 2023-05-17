SWAN Felicitates With Sani Toro @70

The National Executive Committee (NEC) and the entire members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) felicitate with one of the foremost sports administrators the country has ever produced, Alhaji Ahmed Sani Toro as he marks his 70th birthday.

In his goodwill message, SWAN President, Dr. Honour Sirawoo,recalled that Nigeria during the era of SaniToroas the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) recorded numerous successes due to his sterling leadership qualities.

Sirawooparticularly noted that it was during the tenure of Sani Torothat Nigeria shocked the world by becoming the first African country to win the Olympic Soccer Gold courtesy of the “Dream Team”, at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA.

Torowho was the first Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigeria Professional Football League was also instrumental to the Super Eagles winning the Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

“SWAN is happy that Toroalso diversified himself by going into partisan politics where he was elected as a member of the House Representatives.

“We are happy that the likes of Toroare still around to continue to render his fatherly advice to the nation.

“It is also our hope that those who are running Nigerian football today will see the wisdom in going to people like Sani Toroto get the tips of what they did during their time to have succeeded.

“We sincerely pray that God will continue to keep such national icons like Sani Toroin sound health of mind and body,” concludes SWAN in the statement issued yesterday.