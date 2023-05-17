Gunmen Abduct  FCTA Worker, 14 Others in Abuja 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Fifteen persons were yesterday abducted by gunmen at 1, 000 Housing Estate in Pegi community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Chairman of the Residents Association of Pegi, a notorious hotspot for kidnapping in Abuja, Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the attack and abduction. He said the attackers struck on Sunday night around 11.30 and made away with their victims after rounds of sporadic gun shots.

Aderibigbe said one the victim was a staff of the FCT Department of Development Control under Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

“Gunmen abducted 15 persons along the abandoned 14 kilometres Pegi road. One of those kidnapped is one Shuaibu Misa, a staff with the Federal Capital Territory Administration. “We also observed that a husband of the woman who sells second hand clothes at the main entrance to the estate was among the people kidnapped while they were returning from work,” Aderibigbe said.

He said the kidnappers were yet to establish contact with the families of those abducted while the residents were still trying to identify other residents abducted.

The Director FCT Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, confirmed the abduction of one of the drivers of the department. He said Misa was yet to be released as at press time.

However, the FCT Police Command has poured water on the claim of kidnapping in Pegi.

The PPRO FCT, Superintendent of Police, Josephine Adeh, said the Police found no evidence of such action after an extensive investigation, including intelligence-led information gathering.

She said the police arrived at such conclusion because no victims or families of victims had come forward with any information or evidence of a kidnapping. She urged anyone with any information related to the alleged incident to come forward for necessary action.