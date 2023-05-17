Graduating Students Tasked on Soft Skills, Structure 

Funmi Ogundare

The Head of Talent Acquisition, Wema Bank, Olajumoke Malachi, has called on graduating students to arm themselves with soft skills and imbibe a ‘can-do spirit; and a sense of order and structure to make a difference in their chosen field of endeavour.

Speaking at the opening of the 2023 Career Week held recently for graduating students of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo Ogun, Malachi noted that what would set them apart is their emotional intelligence, staying agile, taking the initiative and never being afraid to learn from others and building relationships.

Malachi, a guest speaker at the event, stated that the God factor, apart from helping her get a degree that is well accepted, also helped open the doors to more degrees.

In his remarks, the President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ademola Tayo, advised the students to use the career fair opportunity to interact with employers of labour and careerists that would teach them how to position themselves and be competitive in the labour market.

During the programme, the students were taught how to write a CV and be a volunteer.

In another development, a professor of African History and History of Religious Education, Abiodun Adesegun, called for an overhaul of public education in Africa through the use of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) educational enterprise model.

Adesegun made the call while delivering the 42nd inaugural lecture of Babcock University.

In his paper, ‘Seventh-day Adventist Higher Educational Enterprise in Africa: Cleaning the Augean Stable in Public Education’, he said the components of the SDA education model were time-tested and true, adding that it stands the chance of offering the needed succour to an almost comatose public education.

“SDA educational enterprise model has a lot of ingredients from which administrators of schools across Africa could borrow to revitalise the system,” said Adesegun.

He added, “It is time to clean the Augean stable by adopting and adapting approaches that could make positive impact on the state of things across the continent.”