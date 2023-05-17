FG Approves Abuja Cosmopolitan University, 36 Others





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 37 new private universities, including the Cosmopolitan University, Abuja.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu disclosed this after a meeting presided over by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking on the approval of the new universities, Prof. Ibrahim Katampe, one of the promoters of Cosmopolitan University, said the new institution was out to expand knowledge through research integrated with education and active engagement with industry and society.

He said the university would be student-centred, offering applied and innovative experimental programs to prepare graduates to make a positive impact in their respective workplaces, environment, and communities.

“The university will be taking off from Central Business District Abuja, with future expansion in the main campus at IDU,” he said.

“The programmes be offered with an emphasis on innovation and will cover a wide range of areas in science, engineering, computing, and management.

“The university is promoted by a distinguished and celebrated Nigerian academics, inventor, and entrepreneur Ibrahim Katampe from the United States and in collaboration with seasoned Nigerian technocrats, as well as experts in higher education from Nigeria and overseas.”

Katampe added that Cosmopolitan University aims at creating a unique brand that will bridge the skills gaps between Nigerian graduates and job requirements both locally and internationally.