Court Remands Seun Kuti, Orders Police to Conclude Investigation in 48 Hours

Sunday Ehigiator

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of the Yaba Magistrate Court, yesterday, remanded popular Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, for 48 hours in police custody for allegedly assaulting a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge over the weekend in Lagos

In a 12-second video clip that went viral on May 13, 2023, Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela, was captured assaulting a policeman in uniform.

The defendant later turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, on Monday, following an order for his arrest by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

He was later transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department, Panti and was, yesterday, arraigned before a Yaba Magistrate’s Court for assault on a police officer, an offence contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

The prosecution led by S. A. Adebese and Morufu Animashaun, prayed the court to remand the defendant for 21 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

However, Kuti’s counsel, led by Femi Falana, prayed the court not to remand his client, stating that they (the counsel) were not aware of the remand application.

After listening to both parties, the magistrate requested five minutes recess, stating that she needed to deliberate on her own.

She however handed her phone to the registrar to avoid calls from both parties.

When the court resumed sitting, the magistrate reading out her ruling said she would not rely on the police investigation but rather await recommendations from the Directorate of Public Prosecution, and hence she remanded the defendant for 48 hours in police custody.

According to her, “Court has decided to override any public opinion and pass the judgment of the court.

“Following the remand application presented before the court, I am advising that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of public prosecutions within 72 hours.

“The defendant is hereby remanded for 48 hours in police custody to allow the police to conclude their investigation.