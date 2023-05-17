  • Wednesday, 17th May, 2023

Buhari Presides over FEC Meeting 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Fresh from a  two-week trip to the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of  the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja. 

The President who returned to Abuja yesterday from London, is chairing an important Council meeting which serves as a precursor to the forthcoming valedictory session for cabinet members next Wednesday.

There are reports that today’s meeting is to consider no fewer than 60 memos, as the administration approaches the end of its tenure on May 29, 2023. 

Present at the meeting holding at the Council Chambers are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Today’s meeting records an impressive attendance rate of over 98 percent, with both ministers and ministers of State in attendance. 

Cabinet members participated in discussions and light-hearted banter before  commencement of meeting.

President Buhari returned to Nigeria 

on Tuesday evening, after an extended stay in the UK for medical treatment after the coronation of the British Monarch, King Charles III on May 6.

