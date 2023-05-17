APC Chieftain Lauds Emergence of Idris as Kebbi Governor-elect

The chietain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Aminu Danmusa, has described the emergence of the state Governor-elect Nasiru Idris as good for continuity.

Danmusa, Personal Assistant to the Governor- elect, said this while speaking to newsmen in Sokoto state on Monday.

According to him, the election that led to the victory of APC in the state has generally revealed the will of the electorate to appreciate Governor Abubakar Bagudu.

“The election which was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner has allowed the people of Kebbi state to express their will and aspiration.

“This is following the trusted leadership style of Gov Bagudu, who through out his administration dedicated his time toward improving the standard of education, agriculture, health, security and economy,” he said.

He further added that with the governor-elect, the people of the state will continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“Idris as former National President, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and Deputy-President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), will surely fulfill his campaign promises to the people of Kebbi state.

“We are confident that his experience in leadership will be of great benefit to our people in such away that even the opposition parties will join him to fulfill his desire,” he added.

Danmusa further assured the people of the state that they would not regret their actions in electing Idris .

“With Idris as governor of Kebbi state and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President, Nigeria and our state will grab the real success and dividend of democracy,” he stated .