 Pioli: AC Milan Reaching UCL Final Not Mission Impossible

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli believes his side can reach the Champions League final, despite trailing Inter Milan 2-0 after the semi-final first leg.

The two teams play the second leg this evening at the San Siro, with Inter the designated home team.

Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Inter victory in last Wednesday’s first leg.

“We know we are starting with a disadvantage, but we also have the quality to overturn it,” said Pioli.

“Now, more than ever, nobody thinks Milan can reach the final.

“We can play a great game and I know how strong my players are. We’ve made some mistakes, but the past is irrelevant.

“We have an important goal in mind – to win and qualify for the final, which nobody would have predicted, just as at the beginning of the year no-one would have predicted our presence in the semi-finals.”

Seven-time European champions AC Milan might have Portugal winger Rafael Leao fit after the 23-year-old missed the first leg because of a thigh injury.

“He (Leao) is better, as are (midfielder Rade) Krunic and (winger Junior) Messias,” added Pioli.

“If everything goes as it should, they will be available for the game.”

Inter are third in Serie A, five points ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan, and trying to reach the final for the first time since they were crowned European champions in 2010.

“We know it’s one of the most important games in Inter’s history,” said manager Simone Inzaghi.

“We have an advantage, deservedly so, but we won’t just have to manage it. We’ll have to play as Inter, knowing that we have a strong team in front of us.

“We’re 90 minutes away from a dream, which I and these wonderful guys had.

“It will take a cool head and a warm heart. It’s the only way for matches like this.”

Forward Joaquin Correa, taken off at half-time during Inter’s 4-2 win over Sassuolo on Saturday, might feature.

The second leg of the other semi-final takes place on Wednesday with Manchester City hosting Real Madrid after a 1-1 draw last week in Spain. The final will be played in Istanbul, Turkey on 10 June.

TODAY @8pm

Inter v AC Milan

WEDNESDAY@8pm

Man City v R’Madrid