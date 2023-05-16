Oba of Benin Voids Installation of Village Head

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has voided the unauthorised installation of Mr. Godwin Efosa Usiomoifo as Odionwwre (Head) of Iguomo Village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State for breach of Benin’s customs and tradition.

The Oyeoba of Benin, Mr. Oghafua Oyeoba, conveyed the decision of the special committee that was set up by the Oba Palace to look into the crisis in the village where some elders, including, Mr. Henry Idemudia and Mr. Osabuohien Osarogiagbon, gave their own perspectives in the crisis.

Joined by other Benin Palace Chiefs, Oyeoba who addressed the actors in the crisis at the Oba’s palace, said that Usiomoifo, failed to get the palace approval before the installation of the new Odionwere.

He said: “The palace, therefore, restrained Usiomoifo from parading himself as Odionwere of Iguomo Village until the palace gives approval for his installation.”

Oyeoba, who was supported by the Aghamioba of Benin, Mr. Ogbemudia Emovoen, also faulted the appointments, including that of Okaighele allegedly done by Usiomoifo in his capacity as Ozukpogieva of Iguomo Village, noting that they were done in error, a development, which made them amount to nullity in Benin Kingdom.

He said: “When an Odionwere dies, the Okaighele (youth leader) who the transited Odionwere appointed remains until the installation of a new Odionwere who reserves the right to either retain him or replace him with another person.

“When a new Odionwere emerges and he appoints another Okaighele, the immediate past Okaighele becomes eligible to be elevated to Edion (village elders) group if he has been found worthy in character by the elders.”

The palace also frowned at the alleged violation of the rights of one of the female elders in the village, Mrs. Nowamagbe Egharevba Idemudia, who also told the palace that her farmland was grabbed by some villagers who also destroyed her economic crops.

It, therefore, advised the Ozukpogieva to rebuild bridges of unity and make peace with the septuagenarian and other aggrieved people in the village for overall peace and development of the area.