  • Monday, 15th May, 2023

Osinbajo Presides Over Special FEC Meeting

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

* To consider 37 memos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over a special meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The purpose of the unusual gathering, THISDAY gathered, is to ensure that the Buhari administration covers all necessary grounds before the expiration of its term and handover to the in-coming government on Monday, May 29, 2023. 

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers is expected to consider a total of 37 memos from Monistries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Those attending the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The meeting is also being attended by several ministers and presidential aides.

See Images

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.