Group Backs APC Zoning Formula Despite Criticism

Fidelis David in Akure

A political group under the auspices of Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard, yesterday, commended the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over its decision to zone the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly.



Reacting to the criticism of the zoning arrangement especially, by the opposition, the convener and leader of the group, Olurotimi Daudu, justified that, if the leadership positions at the NASS were not shared across all the geopolitical zones, it could lead to marginalisation of some geopolitical zones, which according to him, would not be in the interest of anyone.



Daudu noted that the sharing of the leadership positions as proposed by the Tinubu and the APC aligned with the principles of Justice, fairness, inclusivity and national cohesion, adding that, the whole arrangement sought to foster stronger unity among the various sections of the country.



“It’s imperative for us, a support group, to lend our voice in support of the zoning arrangement as agreed to by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We have an abiding trust in the capacity of Asiwaju as the president to reduce inter ethnic tensions and depend national unity.



“I, therefore, advise all those who are opposed to the zoning formula to sheathe their sword and cooperate with the president-elect. It is needless to start any form of distraction at a time, when the need to renew the hope of Nigerians has become compelling.”

The group also backed the emergence of Senator Akpabio as the Senate President in the 10th NASS, stressing that Akpabio would provide the much needed robust and stimulating leadership.



“People forget so easily that Senator Akpabio as a seasoned statesman has made profound and critical sacrifices for the unity, stability and progress of our country. He was the first aspirant to step down for the president-elect at the presidential primaries of the APC.



“He was very forthright and statesmanlike on the night. He is a former governor, Senator and most recently, minister. He is well equipped and positioned to work with Asiwaju to turn around paradigm of leadership for the benefit of Nigerians.



“Our advice to the President-elect as a group is that he should remain focused and ignore unhealthy tantrums emanating from the opposition. Nigerians are solidly behind him and trust in his ability to provide some kind of inspirational leadership we crave for.”