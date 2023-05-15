FG Ends Evacuation of Stranded Nigerians from Sudan

*2,518 Nigerians airlifted

Olawale Ajimotokan and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has ended the emergency evacuation exercise for stranded Nigerians fleeing the armed conflicts in Sudan.

The last batch of the stranded returnees, numbering 147, arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Port Sudan over the weekend.

It brought the total number of Nigerian citizens evacuated from the north African country to 2,518 in 15 flights that were deployed between May 3rd and 13th.

The last batch of the returnees were received at the airport by the representative of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, who is also the Chairman of the Situation Room on the evacuation exercise.



Also present was the representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Janet Olisa, who is the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary as well as other senior government officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) among other Ministries, Departments and Agencies involved in the evacuation exercise.



In a joint statement signed yesterday by Sani-Gwarzo and Olisa on behalf of the federal government, they commended and appreciated the efforts of all the personnel deployed towards the successful evacuation exercise, notably the crew of the NAF C130, officers and airmen of 063 NAF Hospital, personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp Disaster Response Units, M of Health Port Health officers, Federal Airports Authority, Air Peace, Azman Airline, Max Air, Sudanese Tarco Aviation, Dangote Group of Companies, MTN, the media among other partners and stakeholders.

However, the Director General, NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, while briefing journalists on the evacuation process in Abuja, gave a breakdown of the evacuees and revealed that a total of 23 sick Nigerians were received.



Out of these, 10 were treated on arrival by officials of NEMA, Port Health and other medical personnel within the airport, while 13 were referred to the 108 Nigerian Airforce hospital Abuja.



He explained that amongst these was an 8-day old baby who was delivered while the mother was awaiting airlift from Port Sudan.

According to him, “The baby is currently being treated for jaundice at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada. While a patient with hand injury is being treated at Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.



“We thank God Almighty that no life of any Nigerian was lost during the crisis so far and during the evacuation.”

Ahmed added that the evacuation process has come to an end after the federal government has successfully evacuated all those willing to come home.