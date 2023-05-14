Zainab Marwa to Host Nigeria’s Heavyweights at Book Launch

Billionaire businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Mr. Femi Otedola top the list of private sector leaders who are expected to join state governors, ministers and other eminent personalities at the public presentation of a book ‘101 Nigerian Women of Impact,’ authored by a member of the Presidential Transition Committee, Zainab Marwa, who is the daughter of former Lagos Military Administrator and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd).

The book presentation scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, will be chaired by Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar will attend as royal fathers of the day.

According to the author, the book “documents the achievements of Nigerian women who have excelled in their diversified career paths so as to serve as an inspiration to more women to keep the pursuit of their aspirations alive.”

The global unveiling of the book was earlier hosted by the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York, USA on March 8, 2023, in commemoration of International Women’s Day. Special guests who spoke at the US event included Ambassador George Edokpa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN; Bisi Fayemi, former Chairperson of Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum; and Ambassador Lot Egopija, Consul General of Nigeria in New York.

Also expected at the event are wives of state governors, top female politicians and members of the diplomatic corps and heads of foreign missions in Nigeria including United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale and UNODC Country Representative, Mr. Oliver Stolpe.