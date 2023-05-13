Zainab Bagudu, CEO of Medicaid Cancer Foundation Receives Award in US 

The Chief Executive Officer of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, and First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, recently attended the 2023 Global Health Catalyst (GHC) Summit, held from May 4th to May 6th, 2023, at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA.

The GHC Summit brought together healthcare experts, policymakers, and global leaders to discuss innovative strategies for improving global health outcomes. With the theme ‘Cancer Moonshot 2.0: Win-win Collaborations to Advance Global Health and Development’.

Bagudu, who was one of the participants said, “I am honoured to have had the opportunity to attend the Global Health Catalyst summit and to collaborate with so many talented individuals and organisations working towards a common goal.”

“Through partnerships and innovation, we can accelerate progress towards better cancer treatment options and outcomes for patients everywhere.”

She emphasised the importance of partnerships and collaborations in addressing the challenges facing cancer patients in Nigeria and other low- and middle-income countries.

“We need to work together to increase awareness about cancer, improve access to cancer screening and treatment, and support cancer patients and their families,” she said.

The GHC Summit concluded with the adoption of several new strategies and initiatives aimed at improving global health outcomes. These include the establishment of a global health innovation network, the creation of new partnerships between academic institutions and healthcare providers, and the development of new training programmes for healthcare workers in underserved communities.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s GHC Summit,” said Dr. Wilfred Ngwa, Founder and Director of the summit. “The summit provided a unique opportunity for healthcare experts and leaders to come together and develop new strategies for addressing the most pressing global health challenges. We are confident that the initiatives and partnerships established during the summit will have a significant impact on improving global health outcomes.”

Bagudu was recognised with a Global Health Distinguished Leader award for numerous achievements in health from the GHC group by David Collinridge, editor of Lancet journal.