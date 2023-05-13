NIMC Urges Improved Internet Connectivity to Drive Financial Inclusion

Omolabake Fasogbon

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has stressed the need for expansion in broadband connectivity to drive financial inclusion across the country.

The commission also called for synergy between e-identity, connectivity and financial inclusion to engender sustainable growth and development in a digital economy.

Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz while speaking at the Chief Information Officer (CIO) Club Africa Summit, expressed that financial inclusion was expedient for digital economy growth, adding that the place of internet and secured e-identity system was non-negotiable in all.

Addressing the theme of the summit, “Digital Economy and the Nexus Between e-Identity, Connectivity and Financial Inclusion”, Aziz maintained that a synergy between e-identity, connectivity, and financial inclusion was vital to sustainability.

He said, “The nexus between e-identity, connectivity, and financial inclusion is a powerful force for driving sustainable growth and development in the digital age. It has the potential to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians by providing them with access to essential services, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, and driving economic growth.

“This is part of the reason why ICT has become the mainstay of the National economy with over 18% contribution to the GDP in the Q2 of 2022 compared to the contribution of the oil sector at 6. 33% during the same period.”

The NIMC boss further preached synergy between all organs of government both at the national and sub-national level to sufficiently harness the gains of digital economy.

On her part, Convener of CIO Club Africa, Abiola Laseinde noted that the conference was necessary to disabuse the mind of Nigerians from misconceptions on technology, stressing a need to prioritise and embrace innovation.

According to her, CIO Africa was established on four strategic pillars namely advocacy, empowerment, capacity building and research development.

She explained that the summit was in fulfilment of its advocacy drive, basically to chart growth path for Nigeria’s digital economy.

“We are on a journey to enhance the digital economy, ensuring that Nigeria move faster than the narrative of six years ago. Thus, it is important that we should all accept technology as a way of life and not misconstrue it as a threat or intimidation”, she stated.