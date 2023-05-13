  • Saturday, 13th May, 2023

BON to Honour Kolade, Maduka, Dokpesi, Ajeigbo, Others

Nigeria | 34 mins ago

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has concluded arrangements to celebrate some notable leaders in the broadcast industry.

This was disclosed in a release issued by BON yesterday.  The release, which was signed by Dr. Yemisi Bangbose, BON’s Executive Secretary, stated that the decision to institute annual awards to recognise industry titans was approved at the 76th General Assembly of BON.

Among those to be celebrated with Life Achievement Awards in Broadcasting are: Dr. Christopher Kolade, former Managing Director, National Broadcasting Corporation; Mr. Vincent Maduka, former Director-General, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA);

Mallam Mohammed Ibrahim, former Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and NTA.

Also, to be celebrated for their contributions to the growth of broadcasting in Nigeria with awards for Contribution to Broadcasting are High Chief  Raymond Dokpesi, founder DAAR Communications; and Mr. Michael Ajeigbo, founder, Minaj Broadcasting, Obosi.

In addition, The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards will recognise, through posthumous awards, the meritorious contributions of the Ambassador Segun Olusola, Mr. Mike Enahoro, Alhaji Dahiru Modibbo and Mr. Kunle Olasope, all icons of Nigerian broadcasting.

The celebration of these notable leaders, the release added, will take place at the maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) on 17 May at Eko Hotels and Suites.

According to the release, the Steering Committee of the awards has invited broadcast media houses in the country as well as those who have been shortlisted in various categories to attend the event as scheduled.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.