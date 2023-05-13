BON to Honour Kolade, Maduka, Dokpesi, Ajeigbo, Others

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has concluded arrangements to celebrate some notable leaders in the broadcast industry.

This was disclosed in a release issued by BON yesterday. The release, which was signed by Dr. Yemisi Bangbose, BON’s Executive Secretary, stated that the decision to institute annual awards to recognise industry titans was approved at the 76th General Assembly of BON.

Among those to be celebrated with Life Achievement Awards in Broadcasting are: Dr. Christopher Kolade, former Managing Director, National Broadcasting Corporation; Mr. Vincent Maduka, former Director-General, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA);

Mallam Mohammed Ibrahim, former Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and NTA.

Also, to be celebrated for their contributions to the growth of broadcasting in Nigeria with awards for Contribution to Broadcasting are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder DAAR Communications; and Mr. Michael Ajeigbo, founder, Minaj Broadcasting, Obosi.

In addition, The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards will recognise, through posthumous awards, the meritorious contributions of the Ambassador Segun Olusola, Mr. Mike Enahoro, Alhaji Dahiru Modibbo and Mr. Kunle Olasope, all icons of Nigerian broadcasting.

The celebration of these notable leaders, the release added, will take place at the maiden edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) on 17 May at Eko Hotels and Suites.

According to the release, the Steering Committee of the awards has invited broadcast media houses in the country as well as those who have been shortlisted in various categories to attend the event as scheduled.