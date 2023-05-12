We Shall Bounce Back, Oyetola Assures Osun APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

Immediate past governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun to remain steadfast, assuring them that the party would bounce back in no time.



While urging them to cooperate with the Prof. Isaac Adewole’s committee, set up to reposition the party in the state, he noted that despite all that happened, Osun remained the strongest hold of the progressives and as such, all hands must be on deck to ensure the party was repositioned for an increased productivity, effective and efficient service delivery, and for the betterment of all and sundry.



In his message to the party faithful, yesterday, Oyetola noted that, “Osun undoubtedly remains the home of the progressives in the South West,” saying there was need to take some necessary and decisive steps to reposition the party and make it stronger and more formidable ahead of future elections.

“This is why I believe that the Prof. Adewole’s committee is not only expedient now but necessary to reposition our dear party. After the 2018 governorship election, the outcome of the 2019 general elections showed significant improvement in our party’s fortunes in our dear State.



“Despite the challenges of the July 16 2022, governorship election, the number of persons,who voted for our party in that election significantly improved from what we recorded in 2018. This clearly shows that our party, the APC is still popular and remains the party to beat in Osun, any time, any day.

“Osun electorate again demonstrated their love for the APC in the last Presidential election as they gave our president-elect 343,945 votes, despite the intimidation, violence and killings that characterised that election.



“But we must sustain the love the people of Osun have for the APC. This is why we are repositioning the party. I, therefore, urge you all to cooperate with the committee as this is the only way to further build the party and reposition it ahead of future elections,” Oyetola added.