Residents Lament as Rivers State Plans Demolition of Bayelsa Govt Buildings in P’Harcourt

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has concluded plans to demolish two buildings located on Akassa street in Old GRA Port Harcourt, purportedly owned by Bayelsa State government for its staff.

In a notice signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Lands and Survey, Alozie Nwala, dated April 19, this year, occupants of the building were given until yesterday to vacate the building.



The notice read: “That in contravention of the covenants and conditions contained in the Certificate of Occupancy issued to Bayelsa State Government in respect of plots 34&35 (No 5 Akassa Street and plot 37 (No 9 Akassa Street ) Golf Course Extension Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, notice is hereby given by the Rivers State Government that the occupants of the said property should vacate.



“Take notice that the occupants of the above mentioned properties are hereby given 14 days from the date of this notice to vacate buildings thereon.

“As the said buildings are not only constituting public nuisance, but also defacing the Rivers State Government’s Urban Renewal Infrastructural Development Policies as relates to the Golf Course Old GRA Layout.



“Take further notice that at expiration of this notice, Rivers State Government will take possession of the properties.”.

This may cause a rift between the Rivers and Bayelsa State governments as the eviction has thrown the occupants of the buildings into a serious dilemma.

The occupants of the said two buildings, who spoke to journalists yesterday, lamented that they were being forcefully evicted from the properties by the Rivers government.



The tenants in the buildings consisting of 12 flats, said they had lived there with their families for many years without any problem, noting that they were surprised at the 14-day eviction notice, which they said had expired.

They confirmed that a team of policemen and officials of the Rivers State Government visited the building on Wednesday morning, following a plan to demolish the properties.



They were sighted making arrangements to vacate the place to avoid losing their valuables during the planned demolition. Some of the occupants were also seen loading their valuables into some waiting vehicles to leave the area.

One of the occupants and Head, Protocol for the Bayelsa State Government in Port Harcourt, Smith Noah, said the Rivers government allegedly accused them of defacing the face of the environment.

Noah said: “Some people came to paste a notice that we are causing nuisance and defacing the environment. So Rivers State Government is giving us 14 days to pack out.

“We are not staying here on our own. We are Bayelsa State Government workers. I am Head of Protocol for Bayelsa State Government in Port Harcourt here.

“We were thinking that if there is anything that the Rivers State Government want to do with us, we have an office here and the Rivers State Government knows the office.

“Ordinarily they would have served the Bayelsa State government if there is any reason for us to vacate this place. Unfortunately, few days ago, we heard information that they are coming to demolish this place.”

Noah said he was angry at the allegations contained in the notice.

“Bayelsa was created out of Rivers State. So if Rivers State has any good intention for Bayelsa, the right thing to do is to settle with our Governor (Douye Diri) not give we occupants this punishment.”

Another occupant, Bridget Allison, said she had lived there for 11 years, wondering why a state government would be acting in such a way towards another state government.

She pleaded that the Bayelsa state government should come to their aid