Masari Begs Katsina Elders to Support Governor-elect, Dikko





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has made a passionate appeal to members of the Katsina Elders Forum to support the state Governor-elect, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda.

Masari, who disclosed this while bidding farewell to the senior citizens of the state at the Government House, said the governor-elect needed their maximum cooperation to succeed.

He said: “I appeal to you to give maximum support to the incoming government of Dikko Umar Radda. He is your son, considering our ages. So, give him all the necessary support and advice to succeed.

“To some of us, he may be a distant younger brother but come May 29, he will hold the mantle of leadership of the state. He has the credentials, he has the background, he has the pedigree but he can only do it and succeed with your support and understanding.”

The outgoing governor, however, said he never had bad intentions for the state and its citizens while spearheading the affairs of the state for the eight years of administration as governor.

While admitting that as an individual, he had shortcomings, Masari said: I am not Mr. Perfect or even close to that, I am not.

The best consolation I have in my mind is I have never been.

“And God willing, I will never have bad intentions either for the state or its people or for any individual. If I do that, then I would have become an ingrate. I hope I will never be an ingrate.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the elders and Maradin Katsina, Ahmadu Kurfi, whose speech was read by the forum Secretary, Aliyu Sani Mohammed, urged the federal government to complete all ongoing projects in the state.

He listed the uncompleted projects to include, Lambar Rimi Windmill, Jan Bango ecological project, cancer centre, railway project, dualisation of Katsina-Kano road, among others.

The projects, he said, if completed, would cushion the hardship faced by residents of the state as well as to enhance development and socio-economic of the state and the country at large.

According to him, Masari administration deserves commendation for leadership, untiring human and infrastructure development as well as anti-insecurity efforts.