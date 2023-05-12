Bauchi Gov Directs Commissioners, Special Advisers to Prepare Handover Notes

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday held a valedictory meeting with members of the State Executive Council (SEC) seeking forgiveness from them for any perceived wrong doings in the line of duty just as he asked them also to forgive him.

Hey then directed commissioners and special advisers who are members of the State Executive Council (SEC) to diligently prepare their handover notes preparatory to the official dissolution of the cabinet.

The governor was speaking during the SEC meeting held yesterday at the council chambers of the new governor’s office, stressing that it has been so far so good.

He said that he had been there before when he served as the Minister of the FCT, saying that a time came for him too to vacate office at the expiration of the tenure of the administration he served.

Mohammed commended the commissioners and special advisers for contributing to the successes recorded by the administration in the past four years.

The governor further expressed satisfaction with the performances of the appointees in their respective offices though they could have been more had time permitted them to do so.

Mohammed then emphasised that not all of them would be reappointed after the swearing in for the second term.

He said: “Even those of you that may be lucky to be reappointed may not go back to the offices you are holding now.”

The governor, who could not hide his excitement, thanked the appointees for working hard in the recent general elections to ensure that he was reelected saying, “I really appreciate your doggedness and resilience even in the face of stern opposition.

“If time permits before inauguration, the council may meet again but if not, I appreciate your support and cooperation over these memorable four years of unprecedented service to the people of Bauchi State.”



