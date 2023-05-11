  • Thursday, 11th May, 2023

Zenith Exhibition Targets SME Industrial Start Ups

Gilbert Ekugbe 

Organisers of the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA), Zenith Exhibition, has stated its trade fair scheduled to hold on May 30 to June 1, 2023 is expected to showcase Nigeria’s start-ups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the nation’s industrial sector.

In a statement obtained from its website, ZE said as part of its effort to support the growth of SMEs and start ups in the country, SMEs can leverage its EMWA

start up zone package for free.

ZE said the start-up zone package is an initiative established to support the growth SMEs by creating a platform for the visibility of their products and services.

According to the organiser, successful applicants will get a free booth and exhibition space for them to showcase their innovations at the fair.

“The startup area brings original minds and pioneers together. This is the place to find the support needed for new ventures, products and projects. It’s where people with exciting new ideas meet people excited by new ideas,” ZE said.

“Young entrepreneurs present their start-ups on a special area in the hall and show innovative ideas of the industry in their entire range. With the start-up zone, EMWA provides an excellent platform for networking and professional exchange. Visitors and established exhibitors benefit equally from fresh and surprising applications and solutions.”

