Praise Overflow Holds on Saturday

Yetunde Bello

Praise Overflow 2.0, a musical event aimed at creating an atmosphere of intense worship and praise, is set to take Lagos by storm on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The event will take place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, The King’s Court Parish, 3, Keystone Bank Crescent, Victoria Island.

According to the organisers, it promises to be a remarkable experience, with some of Nigeria’s top-notch gospel music ministers slated to perform.

The host Pastor, Ben Akabueze said: “We are excited to host Praise Overflow 2.0, a worship night like no other. This year’s edition promises to be bigger and better than the last, with more anointed psalmists, more worship, and more of God’s presence. We invite everyone to come and experience the supernatural move of God in a way that they have never seen before.”

According to him, last year’s Praise Overflow featured gospel music icons such as Dunsin Oyekan, Mike Abdul, Frank Edwards, Dasola, Femi Okunuga and Bukola Bekes, adding that the event was a huge success, with thousands of people in attendance and many more tuning in online to partake in the worship experience.

“With an impressive line-up of gospel music ministers such as Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Joe Praize, Simply Grace, Mobolaji Adekunle, The Lively Stones Choir, and The Sound of Many Waters, attendees can expect an unforgettable experience of worship and praise this time,” he added.

The organisers said that in addition to the impressive line-up of music ministers, Praise Overflow 2.0 is also going to feature powerful testimonies, prayers, and a message of hope from renowned pastors and Christian leaders.

“The event is open to everyone and promises to be a life-changing experience. The event will be will be broadcasted live on various online platforms including the church’s social media channels and others. Interested attendees can register for free on the event website, https://rccgtkclagos.com/event/praise-overflow-2-0/ and follow the event on social media using the hashtag #PraiseOverflow2023,” they said.