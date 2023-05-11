  • Wednesday, 10th May, 2023

NAIJA Super 8: Organisers Announce Voting Deadline Extension 

Flykite Productions, organisers of Naija Super 8 football competition, have announced an extension of the voting deadline for shortlisted clubs by four days. The voting, which opened on 10 April, will now close on 16 May. It was initially scheduled to close on 12 May.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, Flykite Productions explained that the decision to extend the voting deadline was in response to the demand by fans, including those affected by minor technological glitches as well as those who are yet to decide on how to expend the 100 votes allocated each voter.

“The feedback from fans necessitated the extension. Among the most affected are those who experienced network glitches and those who are yet to use up a sizable number of the maximum of 100 votes allocated to each voter. We are delighted by the scale of fans’ desire to vote for their darling clubs to ensure they are part of Naija Super 8,” the statement said.

Naija Super 8 is a two-stage tournament. The first, zonal play-offs scheduled to be held at Eket Township Stadium from 1-3 June, will feature two teams with the highest number of votes in each of the country’s six geo-political zones facing each other in single-match elimination games. The voting process is managed by Deloitte, a globally reputed company.

 Winners of the six play-off matches will fly their geo-political zones' flags at the finals billed for June  16 to 25 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, where they will be joined by two wildcard entries to be decided by the organisers.

 With the deadline extension, added the organisers, fans have the opportunity to help their clubs to be part of the tournament.

“We urge fans to take advantage of the deadline extension to give their clubs additional push to ensure that they are part of the tournament,” Flykite Productions stated.

