Inter Stun Milan to Boost Champions League Final Ticket

Femi Solaja with agency reports

Inter Milan’s wait for another UEFA Champions League trophy was boosted last night as they won a thrilling Milan derby 2-0 at San Siro.

Inter are three times winners of the European Cup or Champions League, but have not reached the final since they last lifted the trophy 13 years ago.

But in the thrilling clash with AC Milan that had been anticipated for weeks in Italy and was witnessed at the ground by a vocal and passionate 80,000-strong crowd, Inter made the perfect start when Edin Dzeko volleyed home in the eighth minute.

The goal silenced the Milan fans – the designated home side for this tie in the stadium the two sides share – as they significantly outnumbered the Inter supporters.

And the hosts were stunned further three minutes later when Henrikh Mkhitaryan swept a shot beyond Mike Maignan after being set up by Federico Dimarco.

Hakan Calhanoglu hit the woodwork as Inter threatened to get a third, but there was hope for AC Milan when referee Jesus Gil Manzano reversed a decision to award the visitors a penalty, deeming Lautaro Martinez to have dived after consulting the pitchside monitor.

Inter dropped their tempo in the second half as they looked to protect their two-goal advantage and it almost presented AC Milan with a lifeline as Sandro Tonali struck the post with a shot from the edge of the box.

But Inter held firm and are in a strong position to reach the final – where they will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid – when the two sides meet again at San Siro for the second leg on Tuesday, 16 May (20:00 BST).

Mourinho Dismisses PSG Talk ahead Europa S’final Tonight

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho light-heartedly brushed off persistent speculation around him taking a managerial role at Paris St Germain, as his team prepares for the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen at home tonight.

Despite talk of potentially taking over the Ligue 1 club from Christophe Galtier in the 2023-24 season, Mourinho reaffirmed his loyalty to Roma, where he is currently under contract until 2024.

“If they called, they didn’t find me,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia on Wednesday before the pre-match news conference.

Roma is set to confront a formidable challenge as they go head-to-head against Xabi Alonso’s squad today. Notably, Alonso played a pivotal role in Mourinho’s success during their tenure at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013.

Together, they clinched prestigious titles such as LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

During the news conference, Mourinho expressed admiration for the former Spain international, showering him with praise.

“I haven’t seen him for a long time. We’ve always had a fantastic rapport, more than between a coach and a player.”

Mourinho said that the German team ranks among Europe’s finest in terms of executing counter-attacks.

“They are very dangerous in this moment of the game, they defend, wait for the opponent to lose the ball and then it’s difficult to stop them,” he said, emphasising the number of swift attacking players in Alonso’s squad.

“He uses the style that suits his players more, five or six … of them could run the 100m with Marcel Jacobs at the Olympics.”

Despite Roma reaching the semi-finals of a prominent European competition for the third consecutive season, Mourinho dismisses the notion that it puts pressure on the team.

“We have enough experience not to be too excited for being in the semi-finals, and not to be too fixated on the fact that it is the first game and that it is played at home,” he said.

Mourinho said it was likely key striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will not be in the starting line-up due to their injuries.

“We’ll do everything we can to fully recover them but we must prepare the match regardless of their availability.”

The return leg will take place on 18 May.

EUROPA (Semis)

(League)@8pm

Juventus v Sevilla

Roma v Leverkusen

(Conference)@8pm

Fiorentina v Basel

West Ham v Alkmaar

FEDERATION CUP

Warri Wolves 4-3 Shooting

Nasarawa 3-2 DMD FC

B’Insurance 1-0 Ahudiya FC

Sunshine 2-0 Standard FC

Plateau Utd 3-2 Enyimba

Rangers 1-0 Kano Pillars

Kwara Utd 3-1 Ikorodu City

Heartland 2-1 Essien Ayi

Akwa Utd 8-9 EFCC

Osun Utd 1-2 Insurance Feeders