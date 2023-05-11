Chartered Institute of Administration Appoints Ojuolape as College of Fellows Chairman

Chartered Institute of Administration has appointed Adm. Stanley Ojuolape as the Chairman of the College of Fellows of the Institute.

He was appointed at the 86th council meeting held in March.

Adm Ojuolape is a seasoned Administrator and a real estate legal consultant with degrees in Management, Law and Administration. He has a doctoral degree in Strategic Management with focus on Succession Planning. He has over two decades of work experience spanning various industries.

He is the Managing Consultant of a Lagos-based real estate and legal consultancy firm with vast knowledge in property documentation and over one decade experience on the job.

Dr. Ojuolape is presently a member of the Governing Council of Chartered Institute of Administration, and board member of a number of other reputable organisations. He is a great philanthropist with focus on education, which he believes shapes the youths and prepares them as future leaders.

The College of Fellows is an arm of Chartered Institute of Administration with distinguished Fellows of the Institute as its members. It is an association of highly committed members who, among other things, assist the Institute from time to time in its development programmes, as well as promote and advance the objectives of the Institute in and outside Nigeria.

Other executive members of the College of Fellows of Chartered Institute of Administration are: Adm. Samson Olopade, (Ex-officio); Adm. David Okagbue, (General Secretary); Adm. Anthony Eze, (Treasurer); Adm. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Nwankwo, (Financial Secretary); Adm. Kehinde Shogunle, (PRO); and Adm. Obaseyi Williams, (Administrative Secretary).

The President of the Chartered Institute of Administration, Adm. Festus Oshoba congratulated the new chairman and the team of College of Fellows and urged them to continue to give their best to the Chartered Institute of Administration in the pursuit of its mandate to be the reference professional body in the science, art and regulation of the practice of Administration in Nigeria and across the world.