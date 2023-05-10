Weah Hails Osimhen, Tasks Him to Aim for More Laurels

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Former World Footballer of the Year and now Liberian President, George

Manneh Weah, has congratulated Victor Osimhen for ending his reign as African with the highest goals in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen surpassed Weah’s 46 goals on Sunday as his goal was all that Napoli needed to beat Fiorentina 1-0, four days after he similarly led the club to win their third Scudetto at Udinese.

In a Congratulatory Message sent to Osimhen, Weah began: “My heartfelt congratulations to you, Victor Osimhen! I am very glad that you have accomplished a major milestone in your football career, after scoring your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league.

“The records show that with this goal, which you netted on Sunday, May 7, 2023 when your team Napoli went against Fiorentina, effectively makes you the African with the highest scoring record in the Italian Serie A league – surpassing my own account of 46 goals,” observed the Liberian president.

While expressing how he felt that the 24-year-old Nigerian has achieved so much within a short period, Weah admonished Osimhen to brace up for more work.

“I am so proud of your exploits and congratulate you on this remarkable achievement which is a result of your hard work, dedication and tenacity. I am also pleased with your kind words of honor in tribute to me upon reaching such a giant milestone.

“However, I want to admonish you not be contented. There are many more of my records for you to break. I wish you go on to achieve greater success.

“I watched your goal against Udinese when your 52nd -minute header won the Scudetto for Napoli. Your movement, your passion, your determination and hunger brought back many memories to me.”

He urged the Napoli front man to aim for this a century of goals before he can really celebrate achieving a landmark

“I wait for your 100th Goal in all competitions in Italy so that you can celebrate (but don’t remove your shirt like I did or you will get a Yellow Card).

“You have won one Scudetto. Great! When I won my first Scudetto with Milan, I said to myself, why one, why not two? I went on to win another Scudetto with Milan. I went on to win the Ballon D’or. So why not two or more for you Victor? The sky is your limit. With your dedication, commitment, humility, hard work, you can conquer the World. Africa needs another World Best. Africa needs another European Best. You Victor, can deliver that for us,”

In conclusion, Weah urged the Super Eagles striker to remain humble and and focused in other to achieve more laurel in his career.

“The records that I set were meant not as a challenge, but as a motivation to you and other African Players. We have the best of talents. You have to remain humble, tenacious and focused. Don’t be distracted,” he concluded.